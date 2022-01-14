TOURISM is one of the mainstays of the Spanish economy and industry association Exceltur believes that it will bounce back over the next two years.

This non-profit association, counts 33 of the most important Spanish companies involved in all aspects of travel as well as accommodation, travel agencies and tour operators who between themselves operate in 40 countries and have a turnover of more than €30 billion.

In their end of year report which includes a review of the potential market for 2022, they are very bullish about a recovery, subject of course to the recent surge in Covid infections as well as current travel restrictions.

Despite all of this, they forecast that starting in April of this year, there should be a boom in travel to the coast and country areas, fuelled in part by many Spaniards taking holidays in different parts of Spain rather than travelling abroad.

Major tourist cities such as Barcelona and Madrid are less likely to welcome hoards of foreign visitors this year although as restrictions inevitably relax, so there should be an influx of tourists in 2023.

In hard cash terms, the Exceltur report expects to see 2022 income for the hospitality industry to reach around 88 per cent of that achieved before the outbreak of the pandemic and by 2023 the figures should exceed those of 2019.

