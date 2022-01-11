Andalucia expecting in excess of 25 million travellers in 2022

The Minister of Tourism expects Andalucia to exceed 25 million travellers in 2022

Juan Marin, the Minister of Tourism of the Junta de Andalucia, this Monday, January 10, assessed the tourist data during the past year. He insisted that the region “has met the forecasts” he set for 2021, greatly exceeding 20 million travellers, and that he expects to exceed 25 million in 2022.

“Andalucia has met the forecasts that we had set for 2021, fortunately,” he said, but warned, “I am not satisfied, because this pandemic has taught us many things, and one of them is that, as we stop this value chain, as we stop the wealth, the welfare it generates, employment in the tourism sector, we will have lost a great opportunity to move forward, to make a leap in quality, and especially in employability”.

During his speech, Marin made a reflection in relation to the tourism sector, “it is going through delicate moments, but in which we must be able to transform all at the time of economic recovery of tourism in Andalucia”.

He alluded that it is important to “maintain and sustain companies in the sector, which, in the end, is betting on wealth and employment in Andalucia. In spite of everything, in the Ministry of Tourism we have been able to transform that insecurity into stability,” he said.

“In the worst moment in the history of the tourism sector, you have given entrepreneurs stability. There are the data”, added Marin.

“We are not going to allow the little support that we have had, if not zero, from the Governent of Spain, to influence the workers and companies in the tourism sector in Andalucia”, he stressed, adding, in this regard, “that has been the objective of 2021, and it will continue to be in 2022”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

