Marbella secures Spain versus Romania Davis Cup clash in March

Davis Cup match between Spain and Romania is confirmed in Marbella on March 4 and 5

Lorenzo Martinez, the general director of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, met with Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the Malaga city of Marbella on Thursday, January 13. The outcome was the ratification of the decision to play the Davis Cup match between Spain and Romania in the city this coming March.

The Davis Cup is the world’s premier international tennis team event in men’s tennis. In March, specifically on Friday 4, and Saturday 5, this match will take place at the prestigious Puente Romano Tennis Club, on Marbella’s famous ‘Golden Mile’.

This glamourous sporting event will also serve as a tribute to the legendary Spanish tennis star, Manolo Santana, who passed away, aged 83, on December 11. Mr Martinez specified that “one of the premises was that it be played outdoors, on clay and in proven facilities, and here, many factors come together to host the event”.

He pointed out that “it is a special moment, due to two circumstances, since the format has changed, and suddenly Spain loses the world group in Madrid, and this tie comes to us, which is very important, because we have to go back to being the elite of the sport”.

“Added to that, we have the great absence of our beloved Manolo Santana who we must always keep in mind in tennis”. Taking this series to the Puente Romano, whose central court bears his name, is the “best recognition”, he assured.

A total capacity of 4,000 people will be allowed. Angeles Muñoz stressed that it is “much more than a sports tournament” and underlined the importance it has for the municipality in terms of national and international impact and projection.

“In homage to Manolo, we wanted to continue with his hope that Marbella would be chosen by the Federation to carry out qualifying rounds with total guarantee of success”, explained the mayor. Adding, “The objective was for the figure of Santana to be very present, and we will have a specific event in his honour, which has been definitive for Marbella to have been chosen”.

Martinez indicated that it is intended to make “a great act of homage to the tennis icon, in his city, and on his court”. To do this, they are waiting for the International Federation to allow the event to be held on the track.

“We are working to bring the players who were Manolo’s teammates, as well as former Davis Cup players, and former captains at the national and international level”, he explained. “Everyone who was related to him, we want him to be in Marbella in his honour”, added Mr Martinez.

A small museum will also be created for the occasion, with pieces from the renowned tennis player’s career, including everything from trophies to rackets. This feature will be open for ten days prior to the competition, and during it. “All his history in a very personal collection”, Martinez concluded, as reported by diariosur.es.

