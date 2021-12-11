Spanish tennis legend Manolo Santana dies aged 83

Manolo Santana, the legendary Spanish tennis player, has passed away today, Saturday, December 11, aged 83. He died in Marbella on the Costa del Sol, where he had his home for many years. In recent years the athlete had reportedly not been in such good health.

Santana won 72 tournaments throughout his amazing career, including four Grand Slam titles. The Spaniard won the French Open at Roland Garros twice, in 1961 and 1964. In 1965 he won the US Open, followed by a Wimbledon win in 1966. A gold medal was also achieved in the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico.

Manolo Santana was for a long time the most famous tennis player in Spain, until the arrival on the scene of Conchita Martinez in 1994, and today’s top Spanish player, Rafael Nadal.

“Thank you so much for what you did for our country and for marking the path of so many. You have always been a reference, a friend, and a person close to everyone”, Nadal posted on social media.

Since 2002 the tennis great had served as honorary president of the Mutua Madrid Open tournament, one of the most important in the calendar of annual ATP Masters events. They posted confirmation of his passing on their official Twitter account this afternoon.

Manolo will be fondly remembered by the residents of Marbella. He managed the prestigious Puente Romano Tennis Club until 1998, at the hotel of the same name, on the famed Golden Mile.

Comunicado oficial: Manuel Santana. — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) December 11, 2021



