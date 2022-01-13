TOBACCO smuggling out of Gibraltar reduced during Christmas or there were fewer smugglers being apprehended.

First major catch, just revealed Gibraltar Customs several days later concerned a report of a fast-moving boat travelling in Gibraltar waters at around 2.20 am on Saturday January 8.

The report suggested that the small speed boat may have been involved in an attempt to smuggle tobacco products into Spain.

Officers on board HMC Seeker were deployed immediately in response and upon arriving at the location, a search was conducted of the area and a small RHIB was located by the shoreline of Westview Park.

On board the RHIB (which itself is a prohibited vessel in Gibraltar) was a large number of cases of cigarettes and officers could see a number of similar cases floating in the water.

A second customs vessel was called to help remove the abandoned RHIB and also collect the floating cases and in the event, some 550 cartons of cigarettes of various brands as well as 9,600 grams of rolling tobacco were seized along with the RHIB.

No individuals were identified as being involved although investigations continue.

