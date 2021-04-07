Gibraltar Customs arrest six and seize 150 cartons of cigarettes

By
John Smith
-
0
The cigarettes and RHIB passenger’s wet suit
The cigarettes and RHIB passenger’s wet suit Credit: HM Customs Gibraltar

DURING the early hours of the morning of Wednesday April 7, Gibraltar Customs officers, were involved in curtailing a tobacco smuggling operation in the area of the Small Boats Marina.

The land crew arrested five individuals concerned with the illegal exportation of a commercial quantity of cigarettes.

Simultaneously, two patrol vessels engaged in a high-speed chase of a small RHIB with two occupants on board, carrying boxes of tobacco.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The vessel performed evasive manoeuvres in an attempt to escape and in such process the passenger, together with three master cases (150 cartons), fell into the sea.

The individual was rescued and arrested on several tobacco related offences concerning the recovered cigarettes whilst the coxswain of the RHIB managed to flee into Spain.

The Gibraltar Government has taken this opportunity to highlight the risks taken by the smugglers engaged in this illicit activity as well as the difficult and dangerous scenarios that Customs officers find themselves working in, both on land and at sea.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here