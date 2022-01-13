Armourer on Alec Baldwin’s Rust sues prop supplier

The armourer on the set of Alex Baldwin’s Rust has sued the prop supplier.

The armourer in charge of weapons on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust has sued the prop supplier for allegedly distributing “a mix of dummy and live ammunition.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died last year after Alec Baldwin shot her during a gun rehearsal on set after being told that the firearm was not loaded.

Armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is now seeking unspecified damages from Seth Kenney and PDQ Arm and Prop LLC.

However, last month, Kenney told Good Morning America: “It’s not possible that they [the live rounds] came from PDQ or myself personally.”

Gutierrez-Reed has filed her legal claim in New Mexico state court, the same state where the fatal shooting in October took place. Joel Souza, the film’s director, was also injured in the incident.

According to court documents, Ms Gutierrez-Reed said police had discovered seven bullets suspected of being live after the fatal shooting. AFP added that they were distributed in a box of cartridges with other ammunition and cartridge belts for the actors to use.

According to Ms Gutierrez-Reed and her lawyer, Kenney and his company “created a dangerous condition on the movie set, unbeknownst to Hannah Gutierrez Reed.”

Her claim states: “The ammunition was misrepresented as only dummy ammunition when it contained both dummy and live ammunition.”

“Defendants distributed boxes of ammunition purporting to contain dummy rounds but which contained a mix of dummy and live ammunition to the Rust production.”

Police investigating the incident have been trying to get hold of Baldwin’s phone, however, they have been unable to obtain it even though a search warrant was issued several weeks ago.

Baldwin hit back at suggestions that he is not complying, saying that it takes time to specify what information is required from the phone.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed’s claim states that she recalls loading the weapon with rounds that were labelled as dummy ammunition, she then shook the box to make the jingling sound that inert rounds should make.

The documents state: “To the best of Hannah’s knowledge, the gun was now loaded with six dummy round.”

She said that she did not have control of the gun in the 15 minutes before the shooting due to Covid protocols meaning she could not enter the church where filming was taking place.

The shooting was not captured on film because Baldwin was practising camera angles for a scene that was due to be filmed later.

