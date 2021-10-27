Alec Baldwin could face criminal charges after firing ‘legit’ gun on film set

Alec Baldwin could face criminal charges after firing a ‘legit’ gun on the ‘Rust’ film set.

Alec Baldwin may be subject to criminal charges following the fatal shooting that took place on the Rust film set last week, according to a statement from a US prosecutor. Actor, writer, comedian, and film producer Baldwin, 63, discharged a firearm on the set of Rust in an accident that killed the films 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

The shooting at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, happened in the middle of a scene that was being rehearsed. It has been reported that Baldwin was told the device he was using was “cold” and thus not loaded so safe to use.

Santa Fe County district attorney Mary Cormack-Altwies has said her team “haven’t ruled anything out” at this juncture and that prosecution may follow.

“Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table,” she said.

The New York Times has reported that the investigation is particularly focusing on ballistics and precisely what kind of round was responsible for killing Halyna Hutchins. “There were an enormous amount of bullets on this set, and we need to find out what kinds they were,” said Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

The district attorney has moved to dispel previous accounts that the gun used by Baldwin was a prop. “It was a legit gun,” she said. “It was an antique-era appropriate gun.” According to an account provided by Rust director Joel Souza, the incident occurred as Baldwin was practising a “cross draw” for an upcoming scene.

A statement reads:

“Joel stated that they had Alec sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practising a cross draw. Joel said he was looking over the shoulder of (Hutchins), when he heard what sounded like a whip and then a loud pop.

“Joel then vaguely remembers (Hutchins) complaining about her stomach and grabbing her midsection. Joel also said (Hutchins) began to stumble backwards and she was assisted to the ground.”

Alec Baldwin says he is heartbroken

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred, and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family”,

Adding, “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna”.

