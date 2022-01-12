Playboy Mansion had so much cocaine that poodle became addicted

The Playboy Mansion had so much cocaine that a poodle became addicted, according to Hugh Hefner’s ex.

HUGH Hefner apparently had so much cocaine at the Playboy Mansion that his best mate’s poodle became addicted, a new documentary is set to reveal.

The life of Hugh Hefner, the founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine, sounds like a very interesting one. But one story in particular from the new documentary series “Secrets of Playboy” will leave pet lovers furious.

In fact, one of the series’ stars claims that the pooch got so addicted to the white stuff that it started licking it off people’s noses.

The series, which will debut on the A&E Network on January 24, explores the hidden dark truths behind the Playboy empire and revelations made by Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, will certainly have viewers tuning in.

The American actress and model claimed the dog got addicted to the illegal drug after sniffing “huge vials” that were placed around the mansion, located in Los Angeles.

The 65-year-old told The Sun: “There were drugs everywhere.

“John Dante was Hef’s best friend. He had a dog Louis – and this tiny poodle got hooked on cocaine.

“The dog could smell it from across the room. He had to lock that dog up when people were around.

“A very famous person walked into the house one night and that dog jumped off the couch and was licking her up the nose.

“She goes: ‘He just loves me.’ We knew why that dog was on her.”

The Playboy Mansion was eventually sold to Daren Metropoulos, a principal at private equity firm Metropoulos & Company, for $100 million (€88 million) in January 2016. Hefner died a year later at his home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California, on September 27, 2017, at the age of 91.

