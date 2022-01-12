101 kilos of cocaine seized in Madrid

National Police have seized 101 kilos of cocaine in Madrid.

A CRIMINAL gang trying to establish themselves in Madrid has been dismantled after National Police seized 101 kilos of cocaine and made three arrests.

National Police officers working alongside EUROPOL arrested three people after they were caught trying to move the large amount of the illegal drug from an industrial warehouse located in Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid). The drugs were hidden inside several abandoned household appliances to avoid arousing suspicion and were about to be transported by van to a safe place before police intervened.

The investigation began when officers became aware of the presence of an organised gang, in the area of the Henares corridor, dedicated to the distribution of large quantities of cocaine from Colombia. The criminal group are thought to have been trying to establish themselves in the Spanish capital, according to police.

Investigators were able to identify a man known to police as an experienced drug chemist, who had been under investigation for a number of similar cocaine offences in the past.

According to police, the chemist’s right-hand man dressed as a cleaner and pretended to collect municipal waste in a van in order to move and transport the drugs from one point to another in Madrid.

After making the positive identification, officers were able to ascertain the rest of the gang as well as the location of the drugs and make the arrests before the cocaine hit the streets.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene and the chemist, who police believe to be the head of the organisation, was arrested as he was leaving his home.

In addition to the coke, investigators seized 55,000 euros in cash, a vehicle and four mobile phones. A court has ordered the three suspects to be remanded in custody.

