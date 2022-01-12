How old telephone boxes are being transformed to save lives

Old telephone boxes in the UK are being given a new lease of life and being transformed into life-saving services.

Old telephone boxes in the UK are being given a new lease of life and being transformed by telecommunications firm BT into life-saving services for just £1.

The BT Adopt a Kiosk website states the scheme “has been successful in transforming unused payphone kiosks and preserves the heritage of the red kiosk, particularly in rural locations.”

“We allow red kiosks to be adopted, subject to certain criteria such as low use and those not required for our own future plans.”

Councillor Dickon Fetherstonhaugh said of a transformed phone box located in Abergele, North Wales: “The box had been disused for many years and now it is a life-saving device for the village, which is brilliant.

“Thankfully it has never been used but should we ever need to it could be vitally important.”

The Adopt a Kiosk scheme is open to the following bodies:

Recognised local authority (e.g. District/Borough Council)

Parish/Community/Town Council or equivalent

Registered charity

Private landowner (Anyone who has one of our telephone boxes on their land)

Meanwhile, in Spain, the life-saving devices have been popping up across the Costa del Sol, with more than 500 defibrillators in Malaga City alone.

Click here to find out where the defibrillators are located on the Costa del Sol.

At the end of November 2021, a nurse of the Regional University Hospital of Malaga saved a man in his 60s using a municipal defibrillator on the street.

At the end of November 2021, a nurse of the Regional University Hospital of Malaga saved a man in his 60s using a municipal defibrillator on the street.