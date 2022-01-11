New Mexico: New born baby has survived being thrown into bins

A new born baby has survived after being thrown into bins by an 18 year-old mother who gave birth unexpectedly on January 7th. The teenager who said she panicked has been since arrested after she was picked up on CCTV.

Alexis Avila confessed to giving birth to the child at another location and placing him in the waste container. The baby born was found alive, six hours later by a group looking through the bins in Hobbs a city near the Texas border.

According to the Hobbs Police Department’s Police Chief August Fons, the baby was found by two men and two women, who tended to the child before calling the police. He said: “Their collective quick response to this emergency was pivotal to saving the baby’s life.”

The baby is understood to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Police were able to track down Avila after her number plate was recorded on CCTV. They went to her home where they spoke to her parents, as a result of which she voluntarily handed herself in.

Avila said she had not known she was pregnant but had suffered stomach pain before unexpectedly gave birth,”

Fons said: “She further explained that she panicked, did not know what to do or who to call. She stated that she then cut the umbilical cord, wrapped the baby in a towel and placed the baby in a white trash bag, containing some trash and then inside a larger trash bag.”

Joe Imbriale, the owner of the Rig Outfitters and Home Store, was called upon by the police asking to see his CCTV footage. He thought there might have been a break in at his store only to find the footage of Avila dumping the child. He has since set up a GoFundMe page to help support the baby.

“No one would tell me but I knew something was wrong but that they needed to see my CCTV. When I asked them what they were looking for again, they told me and I broke down crying.

“We saw a girl pull up and throw the bag in a dumpster like a regular piece of garbage, and I was just balling. Two of the officers had to leave. It has affected everyone in the area.”

He added that it was “very cold”, around 20F (-6C), on 7 January and the community is shocked about the incident.

“This is divine intervention, no one can believe the baby survived. A lot of my employees went to school with her and they said she had the scholarship to go to college, and if they found out she was pregnant they would’ve taken the scholarship away.”

It is somewhat of a miracle that the new born survived being thrown into the bins on a cold winters day, with temperatures well below zero. But luck has been on his side with those scavenging the bins to survive having found and handed him in.

