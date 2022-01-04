Newborn baby found in plane bin

Airport staff in Mauritius discovered a newborn baby abandoned in the rubbish bin on a plane toilet.

The suspected mother, a 20-year-old woman from Madagascar, has been arrested.

The Air Mauritius plane landed at Si Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on New Years Day, after departing from Madagascar.

Airport officers were carrying out routine screenings on the plane when they discovered the baby, who was then rushed to hospital for treatment.

The woman who is suspected of being the mother of the baby initially denied the boy was hers but was made to have a medical examination which then confirmed that she had just given birth.

The woman, who arrived in Mauritius on a two-year work permit, was placed under police surveillance at the hospital and will be questioned on her release and charged with abandoning a newborn.

The mother and the baby are both said to be doing well.

