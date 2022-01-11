Bookings soar for Costa Del Sol spring break holidays

Bookings for holidays on Spain’s Costa Del Sol have soared in the last few days, according to travel company ‘On The Beach‘. The company has reported that Brits are snapping up their spring break trips to this sun-kissed part of the Spanish mainland.

An increase of around 40 per cent in bookings has taken place since January 4, said a company spokesperson. This region has always been a popular destination for British holidaymakers since the 1960s.

It has suddenly been thrust into the spotlight though by the new dating show screened on Channel 4, ‘Language Of Love’. The romance-based reality show is filmed in Andalucia, and as a result has become the choice for loved-up couples to jet off to this spring says the travel company.

With Valentine’s day fast approaching, that is another reason for escaping the dour winter weather of the UK. Chief Customer Officer at On the Beach, Zoe Harris, commented, “There’s something so uplifting about booking a sunny escape when it’s cold and grey outside”.