MUSICAL options for the next few weeks on the Costa del Sol in what is traditionally a quiet time of year.

There’s a song by the Bonzo Dog Band with the lyrics “Can blue men sing the whites or are they hypocrites?”

If you listen to the Vargas Blues Band led by Spanish born guitarist Javier Vargas who has released more than 30 albums in a long career which has seen him work with Carlos Santana, Chris Rea, Prince, Jack Bruce, Carmine Appice and many more the answer is clear.

He has pretty much toured the world and recorded for more than 40 years, so the answer to the question above is yes some of them certainly can.

He is currently promoting the band’s latest album Back in Memphis and the band will be playing at the Palacio de la Paz in Fuengirola on Saturday January 23 at 8 pm with tickets costing €15 online from www.bravoentradas.es or from the box office two hours before the concert starts.

Playing either side of this concerts are two quite different musical events, entry to both of which are free of charge subject to capacity limits.

On Friday January 22 the Peace Palace welcomes the Iberian Sinfonietta Orchestra for an evening of classical music entitled ‘Between two centuries.’

Thursday January 27 sees another classical event, this time at the Casa de la Cultura featuring guitarist Rocío Sánchez and again admittance will be free subject to capacity but audiences for all three concerts will be required to wear masks.

Long-time rock guitarist and DJ on Central FM Radio Spain Rob Sas who has lived for many years on the Costa del Sol is getting ready to play a number of UK shows later this year.

Still playing with the Rob Sas Band who had their first gigs for a long time in Estepona Port, Benavista and Benalmadena, this popular guitarist is travelling back to Britain to join Deeper Purple who have 14 gigs lined up which will take them across Britain and into Scotland.

Fans will remember them playing at both Pink Purple Zep fests at the Estepona Bullring with special guest, festival organiser Ian Grant and there will be a chance to catch Rob’s Band at the Louie Louie Club in Estepona Port on April 2 before he leaves Spain to join up with Deeper Purple.

