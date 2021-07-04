ALTHOUGH he performed a number of online concerts, after 15 months of not playing to an audience Estepona rocker returns.

There are many musicians here on the Costa del Sol who have been frustrated at being unable to pursue their career due to Covid-19 and one of them is American rocker Danny Vaughn.

He has served his time in the music industry being part of a well-known rock band Waysted and then lead singer with rockers Tyketto who are still playing and had to cancel a European tour which was to take them to Germany, France and Switzerland due to the pandemic.

On March 12, 2020 he was in London and decided that it was best to cancel a three-week UK tour and managed to fly back to Spain to join wife Melissa in lockdown and it is now 15 months since he performed in front of an audience although he did manage to complete a solo album Myths, Legends and Lies.

He has just got together with band mate Ged Rylands and local guitar player Rob Sas and his band Deeper Purple to record a socially distanced rocking version of the old Free number Wishing Well.

As he waits for news on when he can start touring again (and there is rumour of another rock cruise later this year) he can be seen performing an acoustic session at La Finca Thai restaurant in Alcaidesa on Saturday July 10, Friday July 16, Sunday August 1 and Saturday August 14 with reservations available via www.lafincafusion.com.

