Breaking news: Sinead O’Connor’s son Shane, 17, has died

Sinead O’Connor’s son Shane has died, the singer told shocked fans over social media today 8 January.

The 55-year-old musician tweeted: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

The teen had been missing since Thursday 6 January and police had launched a search for him as his frantic mother gave out cries for help. While the search was ongoing, she tweeted: “Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.

This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny anymore all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety.”

Sinead O’Connor’s son, Shane, was last seen in Tallaght, South Dublin, On Friday.

