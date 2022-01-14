Sinead O’Connor hospitalised just days after son’s tragic death at 17

The tragic death of her son has seen Sinead O’Connor hospitalised, as the star “blames only herself” for the teen taking his life. The Nothing Compares 2U singer has been sharing with her fans on social media the struggles she has had in the aftermath of the death. She has told them what a special bond and incomparable bond they had together.

Sinead, 56, posted on Twitter on Thursday 13 January that she felt “Shane’s death was no one’s fault but my own” and revealed to her followers she was in hospital after considering also ending her life.

Her tweet last night read: “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help me a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

Shane had been found dead on January 7 after going missing from hospital. Before the instance that saw Sinead O’Connor hospitalised, she had attacked the mental health authorities who had been in charge of looking after her son, before apologising and taking back her comments.

She also revealed Shane had planned his funeral a month before taking his life. She shared details on social media and explained: “FYI. Shane was Hindu. So the funeral will be just his mother and father [folk singer Donal Lunny]. This was also the wish Shane expressed in his suicide notes.”

She also told fans where they could send flowers of tributes to her son if they wished. “If you’re going to send anything to the mortuary at Loughlinstown pls send flowers or Hindu objects. Shane O’Connor. Alternatively, flowers or Hindu objects can be sent to Newlands Cross crematorium, I believe the ceremony is to be on Thursday.”

