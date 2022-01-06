Breaking: Three flights diverted due to issue at Gatwick Airport

Breaking: Three flights diverted due to an issue at Gatwick Airport.

BREAKING NEWS – Three flights have been diverted from Gatwick Airport after the air traffic control suffered an IT issue on Thursday, January 6.

A statement from the airport said: “We have been experiencing IT issues in the Air Traffic Control tower this morning, resulting in three diverted flights.

“We continue to experience delays with both arrivals and departures, and are working to fully resolve this as soon as possible.”

According to Sky News, two British Airways flights were diverted to Heathrow Airport while one easyJet flight was redirected to London Luton Airport.

This is just the latest in several dramas to have hit the airport with the last month.

On Sunday, December 19, Sussex police said they “received a report of an apparent bomb threat that had been made to a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul that was due to arrive at Gatwick Airport. The aircraft arrived safely into Gatwick at 9.20 am to a remote area of the airport while emergency services attended.

“It was swiftly established that the call did not relate to a genuine threat, everyone on board left the aircraft and passengers went on their way.

“We worked with Gatwick Airport management and with Air Traffic Control to ensure the incident was resolved quickly and safely and there was minimal impact on the normal routine of the airport. An investigation into the threat is now underway.”

Then on Boxing Day, December 26, Sussex police had to taser a man who drove the wrong way towards the arrivals hall at Gatwick airport at around 2 pm, ramming police vehicles before he was arrested.

A Sussex Police spokesperson commented after the arrest: “The man has been arrested for multiple motoring offences after he drove the wrong way along the road to the arrivals hall and repeatedly rammed police vehicles in an attempt to evade capture.

“We can confirm he was tasered to ensure the welfare of himself, our officers and ultimately, everybody else.

“Public safety is our priority.

“He remains in custody for questioning and will be assessed for his vulnerabilities.”

