Gatwick airport drama: Driver tasered after ramming police cars.

The police had been responding to reports of a ‘vulnerable man in distress’ on Boxing Day, December 26. The situation escalated as the man drove the wrong way towards the arrivals hall at Gatwick airport at around 2pm. The driver then went on to ram police vehicles before he was arrested.

Officers were forced to taser the man to bring the situation under control and ensure everyone’s safety.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A Sussex Police spokesperson commented: “The man has been arrested for multiple motoring offences, after he drove the wrong way along the road to the arrivals hall and repeatedly rammed police vehicles in an attempt to evade capture.

“We can confirm he was tasered to ensure the welfare of himself, our officers and ultimately, everybody else.

“Public safety is our priority.

“He remains in custody for questioning and will be assessed for his vulnerabilities.”

The spokesperson went on to add that the incident: “followed a report of concerns for a vulnerable man in distress, who failed to stop when requested by officers.

“The incident has concluded and there is no threat to the wider public.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.