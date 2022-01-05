Would you advertise to avoid an arranged marriage? A London bachelor has

Just how far would you go to avoid an arranged marriage, would you advertise to find the woman of your dreams? Well according to one London bachelor who has done, an ad campaign was needed saying: “get a billboard to get seen”.

Mohammad Malik, 29, wrote on his website: “I’m a 29-year-old Muslim guy living in London. I’m blessed because I can combine my passions for Islam and entrepreneurship in what I do for a living. I love food, good bants (urban slang for banter), and I know it sounds cheesy – but learning more about my own faith.”

Putting his entrepreneurial skills to good use, Malik even created a unique hashtag called #FindMalikAWife, which has been plastered across the billboards in Southall and Birmingham.

Perhaps the most audacious element of his campaign, the billboards show Malik lying down while he cheekily pointing to a sign saying, “Save me from an arranged marriage.”

According to his website Malik is not against arranged marriages saying: “I think arranged marriages have a place and tradition in many Islamic cultures. In fact, there are many studies that show that arranged marriages have many advantages – I just want to try and find someone on my own first.”

So far Malik hasn’t found the right girl, but he stresses this is no gimmick and that he is totally serious about meeting someone he can share his life with adding: “I’ve been searching for a partner who’ll work with me to grow our love for each other and Allah.”

Do you have what the bachelor wants?

According to Malik, the potential love match will need to “keep with the bants, my ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who’s striving to better her deen [religion].”

He continues saying: “I’m open to any ethnicity but I’ve got a loud Punjabi family – so you’d need to keep with the bants. But Always personality and faith over anything else!”

His final comment on the matter: “I’m an only child and look after my mom and dad. If this is a deal-breaker I don’t think it’ll work out.”

Malik hasn’t spoken about whether an arranged marriage is actually on the cards, nor has he fully explained why he advertises for a wife. It may just be that he feels the need to advertise to avoid an arranged marriage.

