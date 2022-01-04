P.E.P.A. new store grand opening

P.E.P.A., the registered animal charity has invited everyonme to their new store grand opening on Saturday, January 8th. Founded in October 2005 by Joe and Janet Goodwin, the self-finded organisation operates throughout the La Safor regions where it rescues dogs and sterilises feral cats.

Popular with residents, the organisation has outgrown the current store resulting in their having to limit the numbers of shoppers inside at any time. This has clearly not been good for business as is the lack of space to display stock.

Where and when

New premises have been located with the new store grand opening formally happening at 10am on Saturday, January 8th. Everyone is invited to come down to the opening and to browse the new store on Calle Guillem De Castro 19. (In front of the Red Cross) Oliva.

There is lots of free parking in the area as well, plus there are loads of coffee shops nearby.

Who are P.E.P.A.

The charity runs a very limited number of dog kennels near Oliva, with animals rescued generally put into foster care while they wait to be re-homed. Every rescued dog is vaccinated, micro-chipped, blood-tested and sterilised before being re-homed or put into temporary care.

P.E.P.A. do not foster cats but they do run a successful sterilisation programme for feral animals.

They also operate a seven days a week helpline that is open from 10am to 5pm. They can be contacted on 650 304 746.

Can I volunteer?

As with all charities, P.E.P.A. are always looking for volunteers whether it’s with help in the shop or with fostering animals. The greatest need is for foster homes with all costs are covered for anyone who does foster a dog

If you want more information you can email them at [email protected] or visit their website.

This is a wonderful self-funded charity that needs your support. So get on down to their new store grand opening and help them out, you will be surprised at the bargains you will find. The store is open six days a week from 10 until 2pm.

