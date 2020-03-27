



Spain’s General Directorate of Animal Rights issue guidelines for pets during Coronavirus isolation

THE General Directorate of Animal Rights has issued guidelines on the permitted actions related to domestic animals, feeding of stray cats and animal protection centres during the term of the State of Alarm.

With regards to dog walking, walks should be only for a short distance, as close to home as possible, and for exercise and physiological needs. They ask that you please keep your dog from coming into contact with other dogs or people in the street.

-- Advertisement --





Dog owners should carry a bottle of water mixed with detergent to clean urine and stool bags and they should sanitise their hands after placing bags in the bin. If you should need to walk your pet you should prioritise these walks for a time when there are likely to be less people in the street. For example, early in the morning or late at night.

Regarding animal feeding, if there are groups of feral cats, again the Town Hall ask that residents prioritise times of less influx and try to space it over as many days as possible.

Those who feed and care for animals on farms and animal protection centres may continue to do so as long as they adhere to the above guidelines.





The Consistory calls for resident collaboration and compliance with these rules, the sole purpose of which is to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



