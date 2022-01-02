Maskless man refused entry, loses discrimination case

Mr Anthony Lyttle who claimed that the mask caused him anxiety was ruled against by The Workplace Relations Commission who found in favour of the Costcutter store on the North Strand in Dublin. The store had refused entry to the maskless man required Anthony Lytle who they told he needed to wear a face covering before he could enter the premises on January 5, 2021.

Lyttle also accused the Costcutter store of failing to provide him with reasonable accommodation for his disability, after he told the store that he was exempt of his “condition”. He also claimed he was told to wait outside to speak to the manager bringing his disability to the attention of other customers.

He stated that the manager informed him that he would either need to wear a mask or provide evidence of his exemption, but he claimed he did not need to provide evidence of what could reasonably be accepted as a disability.

In many countries stores reserve the right to refuse entry and in this case the commision found in their favour when they a refused a maskless man entry.

