Mandatory masks, can you be fined for not wearing one on the street?

Chris King
Mandatory masks, can you be fined for not wearing one on the street?

Mandatory masks have once again been enforced throughout Spain since last Friday, December 24. Regardless of the physical safety distance, and with the exception of various situations, you are obliged to wear one.

After the extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting was held, the new Royal Decree-Law was approved. As a result, urgent measures for the prevention and containment of the current coronavirus health crisis have been adopted.

Just a few months after its use had been eliminated, we find ourselves in the middle of another explosion of daily infections, thanks to the latest Omicron strain.

“It is a temporary measure, which will be in force for the essential time until the current epidemiological situation improves”, they said from La Moncloa, in Madrid. A whole narrative surrounds the use of facemasks, and the controversy about whether they are effective or not.

It will be mandatory to wear a mask on the street at all times, except in the following cases: as long as the safety distance of 1.5 metres is maintained; when practicing individual sports; in natural spaces, and during activities of a non-sporting nature.

Masks will continue to be mandatory, “in closed spaces for public use; in closed spaces open to the public; in public transportation of any kind, as well as a complimentary private one with up to 9 seats, if the occupants do not coexist in the same address”.


In the case of non-compliance with these regulations, the competent authorities may issue a fine of up to €100, as it is considered a light sanction within the General Public Health Law, as reported by 20minutos.es.

Chris King
