The Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

The annual Queen’s New Year’s Honours list has been revealed



In the Queen’s annual New Year’s honours list, the heroes of Team GB, and the paralympic athletes, dominated the list. Married couple Jason and Laura Kenny, received a knighthood and damehood respectively. The couple has won 12 Olympic cycling gold medals between them.

An OBE was awarded to Hannah Cockroft, the seven-time Paralympic champion wheelchair racer. Tom Daley, the Olympic gold-medallist diver, gymnast Max Whitlock, and swimming champ, Adam Peaty, all received an OBE as well.

Two more Olympic gold medal winners picked up MBE’s, namely boxers Lauren Price and Galal Yafai. Jody Cundy, the eight-time Paralympic gold medallist has been awarded a CBE.

A host of Tokyo Paralympic champions were recognised. Natasha Baker, Kadeena Cox, Aled Davies, Bethany Firth, Hannah Russell, David Smith and Sophie Wells, all received OBEs.

Emma Raducanu, the 18-year-old who stunned the world of tennis by winning the US Open last September, has been made an MBE. “It makes me immensely proud and grateful to be listed to receive an MBE from Her Majesty the Queen. This year has been full of amazing surprises for me so to end 2021 with this appointment is very special”, she said.

An MBE went to the assistant manager of the England men’s football team, Steve Holland. Along with Gareth Southgate, he was responsible for guiding the team to England’s first major football finals in 55 years when they reached the Euro 2020 final in July.

In the world of politics, Tony Blair has been awarded the highest ranking possible. Blair was British Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007, and has been given the oldest and senior British Order of Chivalry, becoming a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

“It is an immense honour. I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty the Queen. It was a great privilege to serve as prime minister”, he commented.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, and Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, his deputy, have both been awarded knighthoods. Similarly, Dr Frank Atherton, and Dr Gregor Smith, the chief medical officers for Wales and Scotland respectively, are also knighted.

Damehoods went to the UK Health Security Agency’s Dr Jenny Harries, and to the chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Dr June Raine.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has been appointed a Royal Lady of the Order, while Baroness Valerie Amos has been appointed Lady Companion of the Order, the first black person to ever receive this honour.

Kate Garraway had a monumental year, juggling her on-screen television work with caring for husband Derek Draper as he recovered from Covid. As a result, the 54-year-ols has been honoured with an MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.