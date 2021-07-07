England beat Denmark to go through to the EURO 2020 finals

England beat Denmark 2-1 with extra time added to go through to the EURO 2020 finals.

England have beaten Denmark 2-1 in extra time in the semi-final of Euro 2020 at Wembley to progress to their first major final in 55 years.

Raheem Sterling drew a penalty in the first half of extra-time, which Harry Kane missed, but scored on the rebound. In normal time, Simon Kjær put the ball in his own goal to level the game after Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard opened the scoring with a wicked free-kick. England beat Denmark by holding on to their lead to go through to the finals on Sunday with Italy.

Sky Sports’ Gary Neville told ITV: “The standard of leaders in this country in the last couple of years has been poor. Looking at that man there, Gareth Southgate, he’s everything a leader should be – respectful, humble, telling the truth, genuine. He’s fantastic, Southgate.

“He’s unbelievable and has done a great job.”

Roy Keane on ITV: “England showed courage, character, great leadership. Gareth deserves the credit, he’s done a brilliant job.

“England deserved it. Lucky with the penalty, but they deserved it.”

