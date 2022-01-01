Sentences of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ murderers referred for being “too lenient”

The sentences given to the father and stepmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes for his murder have been referred to the Court of Appeal for being too lenient.

The sentences given to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ father and stepmother for the tragic murder of the six-year-old have been referred to the Court of Appeal for being too lenient.

In an ongoing ‘campaign of cruelty,’ little Arthur from the West Midlands was poisoned with salt, beaten, starved and deprived of water at the hands of Emma Tustin, 32, and Thomas Hughes, 29.

Arthur suffered a fatal brain injury while being looked after by Tustin, who was found guilty of murder and given a life sentence with a minimum of 29 years.

Hughes was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 21 years.

The Attorney General, Suella Braverman, has now asked for their sentences to be assessed under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

She said: “My thoughts are with all those who loved Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. This is an extremely upsetting and disturbing case, involving a clearly vulnerable young child.”

“Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes grossly abused their position of trust and subjected an innocent child, who they should have been protecting to continued emotional and physical abuse.”

“I understand how distressing the public have found this case, but it is my job to decide if a sentence appears to be unduly lenient based on the facts of the case.”

“I have carefully considered the details of this case, and I have decided to refer the sentences to the Court of Appeal as I believe them to be too low.”

A date for the Court of Appeal hearing has yet to be set.