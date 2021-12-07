Inmates take revenge on Emma Tustin over Arthur’s tragic murder

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ evil stepmother, Emma Tustin, has had her meals laced with salt by her cellmates in revenge for the abuse she made the little boy endure.

Emma’s ex-cellmate Elaine told the Sunday Mirror: “Emma hadn’t said anything about Arthur dying. She never mentioned him.”

The evil Tustin, 32, instead told inmates that she was being held in prison because Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, “neglected” his son.

Six-year-old Arthur was starved, poisoned and finally beaten to death by Tustin and Hughes.

Elaine only found out the truth about Tustin when she found her case paperwork and read it.

Elaine said: “We had a fight – it was me more than her. I got angry because I’d read about how he [Arthur] had 130 bruises and I asked how she wouldn’t notice when she gave him a bath.”

“She said she just used to give him a towel.”

“I pressed the bell and said if the prison officers didn’t get her out then I’d be staying there a long time.”

Tustin was moved to a different cell. But Elaine said after inmates learned how Tustin poisoned Arthur with salt, they laced her meals with it.

She said: “Some of the things we did were cruel – but she was crueller to Arthur so she deserved it.”

Elaine added: “She always felt sorry for herself. One day she came back from a plea hearing and was upset, so I asked, ‘What’s wrong?’ “She said, ‘He didn’t look at me, Tom never looked at me’. That was the only time I saw her upset about anything.”