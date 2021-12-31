Prince Andrew accuser demands medical evidence to prove he cannot sweat

Prince Andrew has been asked by the lawyers of the woman who has accused him of sexual assault to provide certified medical evidence that he is unable to sweat. Virginia Giuffre’s legal team have filed new court papers that demand to see documentary proof of what they call his “alleged… condition” after the Duke of York infamously said he was unable to perspire.

The Queen’s son refuted claims made by Ms Giuffre that they had met each other at a London nightclub in 2001 by saying her recollection that he was sweaty could not be accurate because an episode during the Falklands War had left him physically unable to perspire. Sparking a slew of jokes and memes, he also claimed he was at a Pizza Express in Woking on the night in question, as reported by The Independent.

The new request for medical evidence was revealed on Thursday 30 December, the day after Andrew’s former close friend Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of five counts of recruiting and trafficking underage girls to Jeffrey Epstein. The requests form part of the lawsuit for infliction of emotional distress and battery brought against Prince Andrew by Ms Giuffre that was filed in August 2021.

She claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew at the home of Maxwell in London, and at two homes owned by Epstein when she was 17. The duke denies the allegations.

Others requests include “any documents concerning any allegations of sexual abuse or extramarital sex made against you”, as well as the names of anyone he says he met at Pizza Express that evening. Andrew’s lawyer Andrew Brettler has so far rejected the requests for medical information on the grounds it is “harassing and seeks confidential and private information and documents that are irrelevant, immaterial and not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence.”

The legal team maintain that Maxwell’s conviction does not alter Andrew’s own position and say that, in fact, the trial was “disastrous” for Ms Giuffre, who the prosecution refused to call after one of Epstein’s victims said it was not Maxwell who groomed and recruited her but in fact Ms Giuffre herself.

