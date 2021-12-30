Prince Andrew tries to keep sex scandal evidence secret following Ghislaine Maxwell verdict

Prince Andrew’s legal team has made an “unprecedented” request for witness testimony to be kept secret in his sex scandal case.

Prince Andrew’s legal team has made an “unprecedented” request for witness testimony to be kept secret in his sex scandal case amid claims he should be “shaking in his boots.”

Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexually abusing teenager Virginia Giuffre, has called for testimonies to be kept secret ahead of a court showdown next week.

Ms Giuffre’s representatives claim there is “no logic or authority for such a provision.”

It comes following the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell last night, December 29, who was found guilty of five charges of sex trafficking. Maxwell could face over 60 years in prison, however, speculation has been sparked that she may name names in a bid to reduce her sentence.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Prince Andrew is trying to get Ms Giuffre’s civil case thrown out by claiming that she is not a resident of the US.

Attorney Linda Bloom, who represents several of Epstein’s victims, said the Maxwell verdict should shake the Duke.

She told DailyMail.com: “He should be quaking in his boots.”

“Because this shows that a jury is willing to come back with a guilty verdict even if the accusers are not perfect, as no human being is.”

Ms Giuffre’s civil case will be heard in front of a jury.

Ms Bloom pointed out that the Queen’s second son had previously said he was closer to Maxwell than to Jeffrey Epstein, saying that Maxwell’s conviction “just brings us one step closer to Prince Andrew.”

This week, Maxwell was spotted talking to an ABC News producer, sparking speculation that she may name names involved in her and Epstein’s disgusting world.

Piers Morgan tweeted: “Will vile sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell now sing like a canary to avoid spending the rest of her life in prison?”

“If she does, there could be a lot of rich, powerful & famous people sweating tonight… and not sweating.”

Andrew’s appeal to get the civil case thrown out will be heard in New York next week.