Masks outdoors mandatory in Paris from TOMORROW

Masks will be mandatory outdoors in Paris starting from tomorrow, December 31, as part of several new restrictions in a bid to slow down the spread of the Omicron variant.

Police in Paris announced yesterday, December 29, that those aged 11 and over must wear a mask outdoors and in all public areas, with the exception of those inside vehicles, cyclists, users of two-wheeled transport like scooters and those doing sport.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Jean Castex detailed a range of new restrictions including working from home for at least three days a week starting in early January. Any companies who are found to be in breach of this rule could be fined up to €50,000, Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne said yesterday.

The government is expected to announce new quarantine rules by the end of this week.

France has also announced that people who had their last injection three months ago are now eligible for a booster vaccine.

Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 5,000 people, however, the government is yet to rule on whether campaign events for the election in April will be subject to limitations. Castex said this will be discussed and defined in the new year.

France also toughened travel restrictions before Christmas from the UK, causing confusion on whether Brits who reside in France and other EU countries can travel through France to get to their homes.