Confusion as Eurotunnel say Brits are BANNED from travelling through France

New Covid restrictions in France mean Brits who live in the EU are no longer allowed to travel through France to get home, according to Eurotunnel.

Eurotunnel claimed last night, December 29, that Brits who live in the EU are no longer allowed to travel through France to get home, issuing an ‘urgent’ warning following tightened customs checks by the French.

The train operator said that anyone with homes in countries such as Belgium, Italy, Spain and Germany were no longer permitted to drive or take a train through France to get there.

However, the French Interior Ministry told MailOnline the tweet was incorrect, and if travellers have the right documentation they should be free to travel through.

The confusion began when Eurotunnel Tweeted an ‘urgent update’ yesterday evening which read: “Following a French Government decision, on 28/12/2021, unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered 3rd country citizens and can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU.”

URGENT UPDATE FOR BRITISH RESIDENTS IN EU: Following a French Government decision, on 28/12/2021, unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered 3rd country citizens and can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU. pic.twitter.com/KGNr3FpWM2

— Eurotunnel Le Shuttle (@LeShuttle) December 29, 2021

Many Brits travelling through France have faced disruption on their journey as a result of various interpretations of Covid restrictions.

French authorities said anyone travelling through France, including Brits, must have “compelling reasons” for their journey.

However, confused passengers expressed their anger and an Interior Ministry spokesman in Paris told MailOnline that travelling to a home in an EU country IS a “compelling reason.”

He quoted a line that said compelling reasons included “a third-country national (UK included), [or a] holder of a valid French or European residence permit or long-stay visa … who joins, in transit through France, his main residence in a country of the European Union or the like.”

According to officials in France, British nationals with a home in an EU country, such as Spain or Italy, will have to provide evidence of their home with documents such as utility bills, a residency permit or tax forms.

However, the rules have led to increasing confusion and the Eurotunnel Twitter account now directs users to the French Embassy website for information.

The news follows President Emmanuel Macron’s government imposing tough restrictions in an attempt to control the growing Covid cases in the country.