Joe Rogan unable to attend his own sold-out show in Canada due to vaccine laws.

PODCASTER and comedian Joe Rogan is unable to attend his own sold-out show in Canada due to vaccine laws in place for travellers to the country.

His long sold-out show in Vancouver, which was scheduled for April 20, 2022, has been cancelled due to the Canadian government barring him from entry for the event.

The possibility of the show being cancelled was first raised by Rogan himself on December 24. Speaking with guest Tim Dillon on his extremely popular podcast; “The Joe Rogan Experience”, the 54-year-old, who lives on Lake Austin, Texas, said: “I should probably say this because I haven’t yet.

“My 4/20 show that’s sold-out in Vancouver, I don’t think that that’s happening. I don’t even think I can get into the country. I’m not vaccinated. I’m not gonna get vaccinated.”

And The Hill reported on Wednesday, December 29 that the show had been cancelled.

“Ticketmaster Wednesday on its website confirmed that Rogan’s Vancouver show had been cancelled and ticket holders would receive a refund,” the outlet reported.

The UFC colour commentator has consistently stated that “it doesn’t make any sense” for him to get vaccinated because he has natural immunity from a prior COVID-19 diagnosis in August.

Rogan said: “I have antibodies. It doesn’t make any sense. I don’t think I can go, and even if I do go, I don’t trust that Vancouver is not going to follow suit along with what Toronto did, where they cut capacity to 50 per cent.”

After testing positive for the virus, Rogan announced on Instagram in September that he had been taking a mix of medications, including monoclonal antibody treatments, Z-Pak, Prednisone (anti-inflammatory drug) and Ivermectin.

The show has been rescheduled for October 24, according to Rogan’s Facebook page.

However, the FDA, which says it needs 75 years to release Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data to the public, does not recommend Rogan’s way of treating the virus.

