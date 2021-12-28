Diego Maradona’s younger brother dies aged 52 following a heart attack.

DIEGO Maradona’s younger brother, Hugo, dies aged 52 following a heart attack, according to local media reports on Tuesday, December 28.

Hugo died at around 11.50 am after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Monte de Procida, in the province of Naples (southern Italy), where Diego continues to be an idol.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Hugo Maradona was a former Argentine youth international and signed for Napoli at 18, but never made it to the first team. During his career, he played for Ascoli in Serie A, Rayo Vallecano in Spain, and Rapid Vienna in Austria.

He retired at the age of 40 and embarked on a career as a coach, enjoying a brief spell in Puerto Rico with the PR Islanders before moving to Naples to work as director of the Mariano Keller football school.

Hugo’s death comes just over a year after the passing of his legendary brother. The 60-year-old Argentian superstar died on November 25, 2020, after suffering a cardio arrest.

Diego’s former club Napoli released a statement after hearing the news, writing: “The thoughts of club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, officials, coaching staff, the players and the whole SSC Napoli family are with the Maradona family after the sad passing of Hugo.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.