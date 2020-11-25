BREAKING NEWS: Football legend Diego Maradona has passed away after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

-- Advertisement --



The 60-year-old Argentian superstar, who underwent successful surgery after a blood clot on the brain November 3, has sadly lost his life, according to Clarín.

Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, and by many as the greatest ever. He was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.

Tributes for the World Cup winner have flooded in on Twitter, with England legend Gary Lineker paying his respects by tweeting:

“Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego“

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego

— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News: Football Legend Diego Maradona Has Passed Away”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.