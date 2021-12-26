Extra opening hours for pubs on Platinum Jubilee

Pubs, clubs and bars could have extended opening hours next year to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Pubs, clubs and bars could have extended opening hours next year to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years since she ascended the throne. The Jubilee celebrations will continue for a year throughout the UK, however, venues such as pubs may see a special benefit.

According to Government proposals, English and Welsh venues will be able to stay open for another two hours.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is reportedly wanting to extend licensing hours from 11pm to 1am as of June 2 until June 4 during the bank holiday.

The plans are intended to mark the “unprecedented milestone in national life, and ministers are promising a celebration mixing “ceremonial splendour” with “technological displays.”

Under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, Priti Patel is allowed to extend opening hours and can give permission for premises to stay open longer to mark occasions of exceptional significance.

Ms Patel said of the proposal: “Her Majesty the Queen is an example to us all – she has served the UK and the Commonwealth with the utmost dignity, steadfastness and resolve throughout her remarkable reign.”

“The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic occasion, and it is right that the country should mark this celebration in a special way.”

“This extension will enable families, friends and communities across England and Wales to raise a glass to toast Her Majesty the Queen and mark her incredible service to our country.”

Events in the past that have seen the Government extend closing times include the 2011 and 2018 royal weddings, the Fifa World Cup in 2014 and the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016.