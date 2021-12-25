The Queen’s personal speech on first Christmas without Philip

This Christmas marks the first since the death of Prince Philip and the Queen made sure to honour him in her speech this afternoon.

This Christmas marks the first since the death of Prince Philip, who died in April, and the Queen made sure to honour him in her speech this afternoon at 3pm.

The Christmas Day speech is broadcast on BBC and ITV and is a tradition in the UK, a time for the monarch to reflect on the meaning of the holiday and the challenges facing the nation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This year, a single photo of herself and Philip is on the desk next to the monarch, a man that she described as her “strength and stay.” She wore an embossed wool shift dress and, in another poignant nod to her husband of 73 years, a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch which she wore in both their honeymoon and anniversary photograph.

The message was opened with images of the Queen and Prince Philip, along with a clip of one of the most famous speeches the Queen made about her husband on their Golden Wedding anniversary.

Past footage of the couple dressing the tree was shown during the 95-year-old monarch’s speech in which she talked of Christmas being “hard for those who have lost loved ones” but that tributes to Philip from around the world gave her comfort.

The monarch also talked of her four great-grandchildren, and of how life is about “final partings and first meetings” and that even though “Covid again means we can’t celebrate quite as we may have wished, we can still enjoy the many happy traditions.”

She ended her annual speech, which was particularly personal this year as expected, by talking of her Platinum Jubilee next year for her 70 years of service, family togetherness and “looking ahead with confidence.”