World’s ‘oldest person ever’ has died in China.

THE World’s ‘oldest person ever’ has died in China at the grand old ‘age of 135’, according to local media reports. Although not been internationally confirmed yet, if true, this would have made her the oldest person ever.

Said to have been born during the Qing dynasty in 1886, Almihan Seyiti, who lived in a village in Shule county of Kashgar city and was declared China’s oldest living person in 2013, died at home on Thursday, December 16, according to Xinjiang Daily.

Seyiti was married at the age of 17 in 1903 and was said to have adopted a boy and a girl with her husband, who died in 1976. She went on to have 43 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The ‘135-year-old’ lived to see her sixth generation of descendants born, the report said.

She lived a regular life before her death, getting up before 10 am and going to bed before 11 pm, her family said.

Guinness World Records said it had not been invited to verify Seyiti’s age independently.

Last month, a lady believed to have been 124-years-old passed away in the Philippines.

Francisca Susano, whose official declaration as the oldest person in the world is currently validated by the Guinness World Records, died on November 22.

