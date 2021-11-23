Oldest person in world dies aged 124

The oldest person in the world dies aged 124

Francisca Susano, passed away in the Philippines at around 6.45pm on Monday, November 22. She is believed to have been 124 years old, making her the world’s oldest person. Local officials confirmed Francisca’s death, at her home in Kabankalan in the province of Negros Occidental.

No cause of death has yet been issued, but it is said she was not showing any signs of coronavirus. When Francisca was born, on September 11, 1897, Spain still ruled the country. Known affectionately as ‘Lola’ in her hometown, her last birthday had been celebrated with the presentation of certificates from the local government. Plus flowers, and a cake.

A statement today, Tuesday, November 23, from the City Council of Kabankalan, said, “It is with sadness in our heart when we received the news that our beloved Lola Francisca Susano passed away early this Monday evening, November 22. Lola Iska is considered the oldest person in Negros Occidental and in the Philippines”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It continued, “Her official declaration as the oldest person in the world at 124 years old is currently validated by the Guinness World Records”, before concluding, “Mayor Pedro Zayco, Jr., Vice Mayor Raul Rivera, and all city officials, as well as all the people of Kabankalan City, condoles and prays with the family of Lola Iska in their period of bereavement. Lola Iska will always remain as our inspiration and pride”.

Francisca was such a celebrity that the House of Representatives had been urged by politician Rodolfo Ordanes to award her a £15,000 gift in recognition of her ‘monumental achievement’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.