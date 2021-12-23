Ava White: Hundreds turn out for murdered 12yo’s funeral in Liverpool

Hundreds of people, including many children, turned out for the funeral of murdered 12-year-old schoolgirl Ava White in Liverpool today, 23 December. Ava was stabbed to death in the city centre when attending the Christmas light switch-on event in November.

The congregation was asked to mark Ava’s ‘loud and happy’ life by clapping as the coffin was taken into Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral. The archbishop of Liverpool said she was a “real character who always brightened up the day by her presence”. Malcolm McMahon added there was “little sadder in life than the death of a child. Her young life was a gift – short as it was – one which we should cherish with love and affection,” he said.

After the ceremony, he continued: “The turnout today shows the unity and love we have in Liverpool and that for Ava and her family. It was a terribly moving and emotional funeral, a fitting tribute to Ava. We continue to pray for Ava, her family, friends, teachers and community.”

Ava’s coffin was covered in photographs of the schoolgirl and her family and friends wore jumpers with her face on them. The coffin arrived at the cathedral in a white horse-drawn carriage after a procession through the centre of Liverpool.

Ava White died from a stab wound on her neck after being attacked by a group of boys at the Christmas light switch-on in the city centre of Liverpool on 25 November. A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with her murder and possessing a blade. Ava’s death has re-ignited campaigns to get knives off the streets and the Merseyside football derby had many banners unfurled dedicated to the cause.

Following Ava’s death, her father Robert Martin said the family were “completely devastated and heartbroken”. Her headteacher at the city’s Notre Dame Catholic College described her as “an incredibly popular girl with a fantastic group of friends”.

