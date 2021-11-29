Boy aged 14 charged with alleged murder of Ava White in Liverpool



A 14-year-old boy has been charged tonight, Sunday, November 28, with the alleged murder of schoolgirl Ava White in Liverpool, last Thursday 25. The 12-year-old girl had been in the city centre attending the switching-on of the Christmas lights when she was stabbed.

The boy has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, and has been remanded in custody, scheduled to appear in court on Monday 29. For legal reasons, he can not be named. While police enquiries continue into the incident, three other boys who had initially been arrested, have been bailed conditionally.

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said, “We’re continuing to support Ava’s family, and they have requested that their privacy continues to be respected at this difficult time”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Adding, “It’s also vitally important as we continue the investigation that nobody posts comments or names on social media which could potentially impact upon us getting justice for Ava’s family. Please trust us that we are doing all we can to investigate and update people on this tragic incident, and we do not want anything to jeopardise this”.

Ava White died as a result of what police described last week as “catastrophic injuries”, after being attacked last Thursday evening. The tragic incident is believed to have occurred on Church Street in Liverpool city centre, at around 8.40pm. Members of the public tried in vain to apply first aid to the 12-year-old girl until paramedics arrived at the scene.

She died as a result of her injuries, shortly after being transferred to the hospital, and was confirmed dead on Friday 26.

Liverpool police asked the public, “We’d also urge anyone else who has captured the incident or aftermath to send any images/footage directly via this link”, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.