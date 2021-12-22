New restrictions in Wales announced, including rule of 6

The Welsh Government has announced new restrictions amid rising Omicron cases.

The Welsh Government has announced new restrictions that will come into place on Boxing Day, December 26, amid rising Omicron cases.

The new rules include:

• The rule of six in all gatherings in regulated premises, such as hospitality, cinemas and theatres

• Two-metre social distancing in all premises open to the public and workplaces, within reason. People must work from home if it is safe to do so

• It will be an offence for large gatherings to be held in private homes

• Face coverings must be worn in hospitality settings at all times apart from when seated

• All licensed premises will need to take additional measures to protect customers and staff, including table service and collecting contact information

• Number of people allowed to attend important life events such as weddings and funerals will be determined by the ability of the venue to allow for social distancing.

• Lateral flow tests must be taken before attending

• No new legal rules for mixing of households

• “Daily contact testing regime” – A person who has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid must take a daily lateral flow test for the next seven days but does not need to self-isolate

These restrictions will be reviewed constantly.