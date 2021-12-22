Workers in Wales to be fined for coming into the office in new Covid crackdown

Going into the office in Wales is due to become a fineable offence in Wales.

Going into the office in Wales is due to become a fineable offence in Wales if people can work from home safely as Omicron cases rise.

The Welsh Government has changed legislation to include attending workplaces unnecessarily a criminal offence.

The move has been criticised by critics due to the fact that it is still acceptable to go to a restaurant or a pub, unions have also expressed major concerns.

Those who break the rule will be committing an offence and, as of Monday, can be fined £60. Companies could be fined £1,000 each time the law is broken and this can increase to £10,000.

The legislation states “no person may leave the place where they are living, or remain away from that place, for the purposes of work or to provide voluntary or charitable services” when it is “reasonably practicable” to work from home.

Wales TUC General Secretary Shavanah Taj said: “A worker is not responsible for their place of work, their employer is.”

“This sets a really worrying precedent that the responsibility is somehow shared, and is at best naïve.”

“We hope Welsh Government urgently repeals this to remove the fine on workers.”

The Welsh Government is due to brief the public on the Covid crisis this afternoon and First Minister Mark Drakeford has also hinted at imposing further restrictions.