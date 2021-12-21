Man pleads NOT GUILTY to David Amess murder

Ali Harbi Ali has pleaded not guilty to murdering Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

Sir David was stabbed to death at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on 15 October.

Ali also pleaded not guilty to preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 2021.

Friends have claimed Ali was radicalised after watching YouTube videos of hate preacher Anjem Choudary, with Choudary suggesting that Sir David may have been targeted due to his stance on Israel, a report claims.

He was arrested following the shocking incident at Belfairs Methodist Church and was remanded in custody after his plea.

69-year-old Sir David was the MP for Southend for 28 years and fought for campaigns such as animal cruelty and endometriosis.

Sir David’s death is the second in their constituency in five years, following the murder of Labour’s Jo Cox in Batley and Spen in 2016.

There has been a provisional date set for Ali’s trial for March next year.