25-year-old man charged with murder of David Amess

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery on Friday, October 15.

Paramedics and police arrived at the scene within minutes, however, Sir Amess died shortly afterwards.

Nick Price, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said in a statement: “The CPS has authorised charges against Ali Harbi Ali for the murder of MP Sir David Amess on Friday 15 October 2021.”

“We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations.”

“He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Ali are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.”

The MP’s death sent shock waves through Westminster, with several other politicians expressing fears for their safety.