Look out for this main Omicron symptom that appears while you sleep

As the Omicron variant takes hold and becomes the dominant strain across multiple countries, research is allowing scientists and doctors to pinpoint new differences between this version of the virus and the older ones. Surprisingly, the main Omicron symptom that sets it apart from the others occurs while you sleep.

In South Africa, where Omicron was first sequenced, doctors have discovered that patients with the new strain have been suffering from serious night sweats, says Dr Amir Khan. While speaking to ITV’s Lorraine, he also explained how patients are experiencing body aches and pains, fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Dr Khan said: “The symptoms that are coming out of South Africa by the doctors that are looking after patients with Omicron show these five new symptoms. “A scratchy throat, mild muscle aches, extreme tiredness, a dry cough and night sweats. Those kind of drenching night sweats where you might have to get up and change your clothes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“And this is important. It’s important we keep on top of these symptoms, because if we are going to keep track of Omicron here and worldwide we need to be able to test people with these symptoms.”

Dr Khan also added that the main Omicron symptom is milder among those who are vaccinated. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has blasted anti-vaxxers this Sunday as he discussed the ongoing Omicron threat and the chance of post-Christmas restrictions. He spoke to Trever Phillips on Sky News and said: “We’ve shown in the past as government in dealing with this pandemic that we will do what is necessary but it’s got to be backed up by the data.”

He added: “We are watching the data and discussing it with our scientists and our best advisors almost on an hourly basis. And we will monitor that very carefully. We will keep the situation under review.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.