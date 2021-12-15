The five new symptoms of Omicron experts say to look out for

According to experts, the Omicron variant of Covid-19 looks quite different to what we have come to expect from the virus so far. Scientists in South Africa, where the new variant was first sequenced, have told people to look out for five new symptoms that may show that they have the latest mutation.

The NHS website lists the familiar symptom trio of “ fever, cough, and loss of smell” that everyone has come to know over the last two years. The early reports into the study of Omicron have revealed a scratchy throat, a dry cough, extreme tiredness, mild muscle aches and night sweats are the five new symptoms to appear.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, was one of the first people to detect the Omicron strain. She noticed a “clinical picture that doesn’t fit Delta” back in November and began to inform health officials. She informed Sky News that Omicron is currently presenting as a “mild disease”. However, she stressed it is a “different picture in hospital admissions especially in unvaccinated people”. This comes as the UK’s Covid-19 alert level was raised due to the ‘substantial’ threat of rising admissions on the NHS and it recorded its highest ever number of daily cases.

The Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, told MPs: “While Omicron represents over 20% of cases in England, we’ve already seen it rise to over 44% in London and we expect it to become the dominant Covid-19 variant in the capital in the next 48 hours.”

Anyone with the three traditional symptoms has also been urged to order a free PCR test as soon as possible, as well as anyone with the five new symptoms – even though they were unavailable on the government’s website this morning due to “exceptionally high demand”, along with the usual lateral flow tests.

