Update: Santa in Germany was NOT arrested for refusing to wear a mask.

UPDATE – The man dressed as Santa Claus arrested in Germany on December 13, was NOT arrested for refusing to wear a mask.

On December 14, several news outlets commented on a video circulating social media which showed “Santa Claus” being arrested by German police – because “he was not wearing a mask.”

The incident, which happened at the Christmas market in Stralsund, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in Germany, was caught on camera and led to some hilarious comments from the public.

However, Stralsund police later issued a statement quickly denying that the Santa Claus impersonator was arrested for not wearing a mask.

The statement said that the 47-year-old man was arrested because he did not provide details about his identification and pulled away as police attempted to escort him away.

According to the statement, the man was part of a group of around 65 people gathered in Stralsund’s Old Market to protest Covid measures and restrictions, including proposed vaccine mandates. He was not working with the Christmas market.

“Unregistered protests are a criminal offence,” according to the statement.

“[The man] refused to give his name and [was] therefore accompanied to the patrol car to determine [his] identity,” police said. These were the actions filmed and published on social media.

The statement added that the man was released from custody once his identity was determined, although, after further investigation, the man is believed to have committed similar crimes against the “Assembly Act in connection with Covid protests,” the statement concluded.

