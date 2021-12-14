Watch: Santa Claus arrested in Germany for not wearing a mask.

WATCH – Police in Germany arrested “Santa Claus” at a Christmas market because he was not wearing a mask. The incident was caught on camera and has led to some funny comments on social media.

The bizarre incident, which left onlookers baffled, happened at the Christmas market in Stralsund, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany on Monday, December 13.

Santa, dressed in his customary red and white robes and Christmas hat, had his face covered with a large fake beard, however, this was deemed unsafe by German “Polizei” officers. “Santa Claus” was then arrested and dragged through the market.

One user on Twitter cheekily pointed out that this must be fake news as the man “clearly isn’t the real Santa Claus!”

Another wrote: “I hate to destroy your fantasy world but … This is NOT Santa Claus. This is a guy in a Santa Claus costume who does not adhere to the applicable measures, refuses to identify himself and is therefore rightly taken away by the police.”

However, one Twitter user didn’t see the funny side, writing: “Germany has completely lost its mind. Germany is going stupid at an unbelievably fast pace. You just can’t make it up.

“The officers responsible should be ashamed of themselves.”

In related news, on Sunday, December 12, German police were seen using measuring distances between people gathering in the market using folding rulers.

